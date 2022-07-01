Direktori Syarikat
Avolution
    Avolution produces the ABACUS toolset, used by thousands of companies worldwide to manage enterprise architecture, IT and business strategy and digital transformation. ABACUS users deliver insights and value quickly. Find out more or try ABACUS for yourself with a free 30-day trial - www.avolutionsoftware.com • Import data in minutes from SharePoint, Excel, Visio, ServiceNow, Technopedia, CMDBs and other sources• Choose an off-the-shelf framework or metamodel or configure an enterprise-specific metamodel yourself• Analyze using KPIs and metrics and create future state architectures and roadmaps• Report with rich visuals including heat maps, treemaps, diagrams, charts and dashboardsABACUS comes with standard industry frameworks as well as advanced analytic tools and best-in-class roadmapping and reporting functionality.It supports Enterprise Architecture (EA), Enterprise Portfolio Management (EPM), Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Experience (CX), Solution Architecture (SA), IT Service Management (ITSM), Business Intelligence (BI), and Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC). It is available either on premise or as a Windows-free SaaS tool.Avolution has operations in America, Asia-Pacific and Europe and together with their global partner network they service thousands of users in over 90 countries.

    avolutionsoftware.com
    2001
    150
    $10M-$50M
    Sumber Lain