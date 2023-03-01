Direktori Syarikat
Avetta
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda

Avetta Gaji

Gaji Avetta berkisar dari $100,284 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Pengurus Projek di peringkat rendah hingga $402,000 untuk Pengurus Sains Data di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Avetta. Dikemas kini terakhir: 8/26/2025

$160K

Dibayar Setimpal, Bukan Dipermainkan

Kami telah merundingkan ribuan tawaran dan kerap mencapai peningkatan $30K+ (kadang kala $300K+). Dapatkan gaji anda dirundingkan atau resume anda disemak oleh pakar sebenar - perekrut yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Jurutera Perisian
Median $132K
Pengurus Sains Data
$402K
Pengurus Produk
$137K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

40 15
40 15
Pengurus Projek
$100K
Tiada jawatan anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Avetta คือ Pengurus Sains Data at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $402,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Avetta คือ $134,600

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Avetta

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • PayPal
  • Roblox
  • Airbnb
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain