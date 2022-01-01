Direktori Syarikat
Avenue Code Gaji

Gaji Avenue Code berkisar dari $22,038 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Perekrut di peringkat rendah hingga $201,000 untuk Pengurus Projek di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Avenue Code. Dikemas kini terakhir: 8/26/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $30.1K

Jurutera Perisian Backend

Pengurus Produk
Median $95.9K
Penganalisis Perniagaan
$111K

Pereka Produk
$39.6K
Pengurus Projek
$201K
Perekrut
$22K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$52.3K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$71.6K
Penyelidik UX
$135K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Avenue Code ialah Pengurus Projek at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $201,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Avenue Code ialah $71,640.

