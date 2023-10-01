Direktori Syarikat
Avature
Avature Gaji

Gaji Avature berkisar dari $2,841 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Khidmat Pelanggan di peringkat rendah hingga $119,400 untuk Penulis Salinan di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Avature. Dikemas kini terakhir: 8/26/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $20.1K
Penulis Salinan
$119K
Khidmat Pelanggan
$2.8K

Pakar Teknologi Maklumat (TM)
$18.4K
Jurutera Mekanikal
$41.4K
Pereka Produk
$28.3K
Pengurus Produk
$52.4K
Pengurus Projek
$8.4K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$64.9K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$77.4K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Avature ialah Penulis Salinan at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $119,400. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Avature ialah $34,882.

