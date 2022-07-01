Direktori Syarikat
Aurotech
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
Pandangan Utama
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang Aurotech yang mungkin membantu orang lain (contoh: tips temu duga, memilih pasukan, budaya unik, dll).
    • Mengenai

    Aurotech, Inc. is a CMMi-ML3 assessed, small-business Management and Technology Consulting firm focused on providing Federal government agencies with creative and actionable business solutions in the areas of Work Management, Program and Portfolio Management, Health IT, Litigation and eDiscovery, IT Management Consulting, Business Transformations, Data Science, Drug Lifecycle Tracking, Healthcare Data Archiving and Enterprise Content Management.Aurotech is committed to delivering the highest quality services for our clients – within budget, scope, and schedule. Our diverse and talented team consistently delivers excellence by... VISUALIZING the potential, ENGINEERING the possibilities, and REALIZING the solution.

    http://www.aurotechcorp.com
    Laman Web
    1999
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    240
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

    Langgan untuk disahkan tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

    Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

      Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Aurotech

    Syarikat Berkaitan

    • Netflix
    • Dropbox
    • Tesla
    • Airbnb
    • Roblox
    • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

    Sumber Lain