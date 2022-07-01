Direktori Syarikat
AppleTree
AppleTree Gaji

Julat gaji AppleTree adalah dari $35,175 dalam pampasan total tahunan untuk Akauntan di hujung bawah hingga $572,850 untuk Jurutera Perkakasan di hujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas pekerja AppleTree. Terakhir dikemas kini: 8/25/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $114K
Akauntan
$35.2K
Saintis Data
$109K

Jurutera Perkakasan
$573K
Pereka Perindustrian
$151K
Pereka Produk
$80.4K
Penyelidik UX
$52.6K
Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā AppleTree, ir Jurutera Perkakasan at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $572,850.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā AppleTree, ir $109,127.

Sumber Lain