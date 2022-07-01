Direktori Syarikat
Apex Fintech Solutions
Apex Fintech Solutions Gaji

Julat gaji Apex Fintech Solutions adalah dari $47,264 dalam pampasan total tahunan untuk Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (IT) di hujung bawah hingga $200,000 untuk Pengurus Produk di hujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas pekerja Apex Fintech Solutions. Terakhir dikemas kini: 8/25/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $132K

Jurutera Perisian Backend

Pengurus Produk
Median $200K
Penganalisis Perniagaan
$90K

Saintis Data
$111K
Sumber Manusia
$163K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (IT)
$47.3K
Pengurus Program
$80.4K
Jualan
$163K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Apex Fintech Solutions ialah Pengurus Produk dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $200,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Apex Fintech Solutions ialah $121,275.

Sumber Lain