AMC Health
    • Mengenai

    AMC Health connects patients to their clinical team in real-time, expanding care beyond hospitals and doctors' offices. Patients can collect biometric and behavioral data from home using Bluetooth® devices, providing clinicians with a continuous picture of their health. This transformation to continuous patient knowledge-based healthcare delivery improves effectiveness and efficiency. AMC Company policies must be followed, including non-discrimination and anti-harassment policies. Confidential information and malicious disparagement of the company's products or services are prohibited.

    http://amchealth.com
    Laman Web
    2002
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    126
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $1M-$10M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

