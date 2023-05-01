Direktori Syarikat
Akebia Therapeutics
    Akebia Therapeutics develops and commercializes therapeutics for kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy for anemia due to chronic kidney disease. The company also offers Auryxia, a ferric citrate for controlling serum phosphorus levels and treating iron deficiency anemia. Akebia has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in various countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    http://www.akebia.com
    Laman Web
    2007
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    426
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $250M-$500M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

