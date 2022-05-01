Direktori Syarikat
Age of Learning
Age of Learning Gaji

Gaji Age of Learning berkisar dari $81,600 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Penyelidik UX di peringkat rendah hingga $414,915 untuk Pengurus Produk di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Age of Learning. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Jurutera Perisian
Median $135K

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Saintis Data
$134K
Pereka Produk
$116K

Pengurus Produk
$415K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$166K
Penyelidik UX
$81.6K
Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Age of Learning ialah Pengurus Produk at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $414,915. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Age of Learning ialah $134,333.

Sumber Lain