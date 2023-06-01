Direktori Syarikat
Pandangan Utama
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang Affordable Housing Alliance yang mungkin membantu orang lain (contoh: tips temu duga, memilih pasukan, budaya unik, dll).
    • Mengenai

    Affordable Housing Alliance (AHA) is a non-profit organization that provides quality, affordable housing in Monmouth County. Established in 1991, AHA has grown to have over $20M in operations annually and a staff of over 80 employees. AHA develops and preserves affordable homes, provides services to maintain housing affordability, and helps communities meet their housing obligations. Their work has been recognized at local, state, and national levels. AHA aims to move lives forward with strength, optimism, and housing resources.

    https://housingall.org
    Laman Web
    1991
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    126
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

      Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Affordable Housing Alliance

