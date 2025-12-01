Direktori Syarikat
Affirm
Bekerja Di Sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Pengurus Program Teknikal

  • Semua Gaji Pengurus Program Teknikal

Affirm Pengurus Program Teknikal Gaji

Pakej pampasan Pengurus Program Teknikal median in United States di Affirm berjumlah $300K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Affirm. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/1/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
Affirm
Technical Program Manager
Seattle, WA
Jumlah setahun
$300K
Tahap
L6
Asas
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$125K
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
0 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
10 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di Affirm?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
TambahTambah KompTambah Pampasan

Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksport DataLihat Pekerjaan Terbuka

Jadual Vesting

50%

THN 1

50%

THN 2

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Affirm, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 2 tahun:

  • 50% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (12.50% suku tahunan)

  • 50% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (12.50% suku tahunan)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Affirm, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Affirm, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

Langgan untuk disahkan Pengurus Program Teknikal tawaran.Anda akan menerima pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

Laman web ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan Gugel terpakai.

Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Pengurus Program Teknikal di Affirm in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $475,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Affirm untuk peranan Pengurus Program Teknikal in United States ialah $325,000.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Affirm

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • Upstart
  • Virtu Financial
  • Bread Financial
  • SoFi
  • LendingClub
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/affirm/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.