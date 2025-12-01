Pakej pampasan Pengurus Program Teknikal median in United States di Affirm berjumlah $300K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Affirm. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/1/2025
Syarikat
Nama Tahap
Tahun Pengalaman
Jumlah Pampasan
|Tiada gaji dijumpai
50%
THN 1
50%
THN 2
Di Affirm, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 2 tahun:
50% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (12.50% suku tahunan)
50% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (12.50% suku tahunan)
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Affirm, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:
25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Affirm, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:
25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)
