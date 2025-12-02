Direktori Syarikat
ADP
ADP Saintis Data Gaji

Pakej pampasan Saintis Data median in United States di ADP berjumlah $117K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan ADP. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/2/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
ADP
Data Scientist
Roseland, NJ
Jumlah setahun
$117K
Tahap
L3
Asas
$117K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Tahun di syarikat
3 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
3 Tahun
Apakah tahap kerjaya di ADP?
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
Jadual Vesting

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.3%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di ADP, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (Infinity% setiap tempoh)



Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Saintis Data di ADP in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $138,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di ADP untuk peranan Saintis Data in United States ialah $117,000.

Sumber Lain

