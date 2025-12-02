Direktori Syarikat
Pakej pampasan Jurutera Geologi median in United Arab Emirates di ADNOC berjumlah AED 630K seyear. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan ADNOC. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/2/2025

Pakej Median
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Jumlah setahun
$172K
Tahap
L3
Asas
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$24.5K
Tahun di syarikat
3 Tahun
Tahun pengalaman
16 Tahun
Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Jurutera Geologi di ADNOC in United Arab Emirates berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan AED 762,020. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di ADNOC untuk peranan Jurutera Geologi in United Arab Emirates ialah AED 669,476.

