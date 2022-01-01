Direktori Syarikat
Ad Hoc Gaji

Julat gaji Ad Hoc adalah dari $99,960 dalam pampasan total tahunan untuk Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (IT) di hujung bawah hingga $152,434 untuk Pengurus Program di hujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas pekerja Ad Hoc. Terakhir dikemas kini: 8/25/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $140K
Pereka Produk
Median $122K

Pereka UX

Penganalisis Perniagaan
$102K

Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (IT)
$100K
Pengurus Produk
Median $125K
Pengurus Program
$152K
Soalan Lazim

The highest paying role reported at Ad Hoc is Pengurus Program at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $152,434. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ad Hoc is $123,500.

