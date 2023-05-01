Direktori Syarikat
Acuren
Pandangan Utama
    • Mengenai

    Acuren is a technology-enabled asset protection solutions provider that offers inspection, NDE/NDT, failure analysis, rope access, materials engineering, reliability engineering, and condition-based monitoring services. They serve various industrial firms, including petroleum refinery, pipeline, power generation, wind, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, aerospace, and automotive industries. Acuren employs over 4,000 professionals from more than 90 locations across the continent. They are the only N285 certified NDT company in Canada, allowing them to perform nuclear scopes of work directly. Acuren is committed to exceptional service, safety, quality, and professionalism.

    acuren.com
    Laman Web
    1974
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    3,001
    Bilangan Pekerja
    Ibu Pejabat

    Sumber Lain