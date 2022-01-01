Direktori Syarikat
Accedo
Accedo Gaji

Gaji Accedo berkisar dari $32,714 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Pereka Produk di peringkat rendah hingga $139,887 untuk Perunding Pengurusan di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Accedo. Dikemas kini terakhir: 10/10/2025

$160K

Sumber Manusia
$93.9K
Perunding Pengurusan
$140K
Pemasaran
$76.2K

Pereka Produk
$32.7K
Pengurus Produk
$93.3K
Pengurus Program
$73.8K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$115K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$108K
Pengurus Program Teknikal
$99.2K
Tiada jawatan anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Accedo ialah Perunding Pengurusan at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $139,887. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Accedo ialah $93,897.

