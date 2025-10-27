Jenis Saham

RSU + Options

Di 3M, RSU + Options tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

0 % diperoleh dalam 1st - THN ( 0.00 % tahunan )

0 % diperoleh dalam 2nd - THN ( 0.00 % tahunan )

100 % diperoleh dalam 3rd - THN ( 100.00 % tahunan )

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.