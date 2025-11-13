Pampasan Penganalisis Kewangan in United States di 3M berjumlah $90K seyear untuk T1. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $100K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan 3M. Kemaskini terakhir: 11/13/2025
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
T1
$90K
$85.5K
$2.5K
$2K
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Syarikat
Nama Tahap
Tahun Pengalaman
Jumlah Pampasan
|Tiada gaji dijumpai
Di 3M, RSU + Options tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:
0% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (0.00% tahunan)
0% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (0.00% tahunan)
100% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (100.00% tahunan)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
Di 3M, RSU + Options tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:
33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.