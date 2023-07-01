Direktori Syarikat
Innovation Studio
Bekerja di sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
Wawasan Teratas
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang Innovation Studio yang mungkin berguna untuk orang lain (cth. tips temu duga, pemilihan pasukan, budaya unik, dll.).
    • Mengenai

    Innovation Studio is a non-profit organization based in New England that offers free innovation services through virtual and physical community spaces. They have conducted numerous program and office hour sessions, welcomed a large number of lounge users and program attendees, and have a substantial newsletter subscriber base. Their mission is to make innovation, entrepreneurship, and business ownership accessible to all through an inclusive network of community spaces and personalized pathways. They operate community spaces like District Hall Boston and the Roxbury Innovation Center, promoting collaboration and entrepreneurship.

    https://innovationstudio.org
    Laman Web
    2010
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    31
    # Pekerja
    $1M-$10M
    Anggaran Pendapatan
    Ibu Pejabat

    Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

    Langgan tawaran disahkan.Anda akan mendapat pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

    Laman ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan terpakai Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan .

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

      Tiada pekerjaan pilihan ditemui untuk Innovation Studio

    Syarikat Berkaitan

    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Stripe
    • Google
    • Roblox
    • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

    Sumber Lain