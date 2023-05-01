Direktori Syarikat
Flora Growth
    • Mengenai

    Flora Growth Corp. cultivates and develops medicinal cannabis and cannabis derivative products for pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. They offer skincare and beauty products, plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. The company also manufactures, distributes, and retails CBD derived products, lifestyle wellness products, and cannabis consumption accessories. They sell their products under various brands and are headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

    floragrowth.com
    Laman Web
    2019
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    277
    # Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Pendapatan
    Ibu Pejabat

