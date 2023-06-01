Direktori Syarikat
Core Technology Solutions
Bekerja di sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
Wawasan Teratas
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang Core Technology Solutions yang mungkin berguna untuk orang lain (cth. tips temu duga, pemilihan pasukan, budaya unik, dll.).
    • Mengenai

    Core Technology Solutions (CTS) is a human experience company that provides superior-class services for digital transformation. They focus on understanding and encompassing the UX and customer journey to lead deployment and service initiatives. CTS accomplishes their goals through human automation, innovative technology, team efficiency, and partnership. They are solely focused on deploying solutions for immediate use by end-users and are a human automation partner focused on the channel; pure B2B. CTS helps their partners leapfrog linear thinking and empowers them with process, workflow, and agile tools to get the outcome they are looking for.

    http://www.core-techs.com
    Laman Web
    2003
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    126
    # Pekerja
    Ibu Pejabat

    Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

    Langgan tawaran disahkan.Anda akan mendapat pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

    Laman ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan terpakai Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan .

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

      Tiada pekerjaan pilihan ditemui untuk Core Technology Solutions

    Syarikat Berkaitan

    • LinkedIn
    • Uber
    • Intuit
    • Pinterest
    • Facebook
    • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

    Sumber Lain