Direktori Syarikat
Colt Technology Services
Bekerja di sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda

Colt Technology Services Gaji

Julat gaji Colt Technology Services adalah dari $41,423 dalam pampasan total tahunan untuk Perunding Pengurusan di hujung bawah hingga $134,907 untuk Pengurus Projek di hujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas pekerja Colt Technology Services. Terakhir dikemas kini: 8/8/2025

$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran, Bukan Dipermainkan

Kami telah merundingkan ribuan tawaran dan secara konsisten mencapai peningkatan RM600k+ (kadang-kadang RM6 juta+).Dapatkan gaji anda dirundingkan atau resume anda disemak oleh pakar sebenar - perekrut yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Penganalisis Perniagaan
$56.1K
Perunding Pengurusan
$41.4K
Pengurus Projek
$135K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Jawatan anda tiada?

Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Colt Technology Services je Pengurus Projek at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $134,907. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Colt Technology Services je $56,068.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan ditemui untuk Colt Technology Services

Syarikat Berkaitan

  • SoFi
  • Snap
  • Google
  • Dropbox
  • Pinterest
  • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

Sumber Lain