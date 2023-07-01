Direktori Syarikat
Coil
Bekerja di sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
Wawasan Teratas
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang Coil yang mungkin berguna untuk orang lain (cth. tips temu duga, pemilihan pasukan, budaya unik, dll.).
    • Mengenai

    Coil, founded in 2018, offers a new business model for the Web by allowing creators, publishers, and platforms to monetize their content easily. It provides an alternative to advertising and subscription models by using Web Monetization to stream micropayments in real time. In collaboration with Mozilla and Creative Commons, Coil launched the $100 million Grant for the Web in 2019 to promote open and inclusive standards in Web Monetization. Additionally, Coil invested $20 million in Imgur, a popular entertainment platform with a large user base.

    https://coil.com
    Laman Web
    2018
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    31
    # Pekerja
    $1M-$10M
    Anggaran Pendapatan
    Ibu Pejabat

    Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

    Langgan tawaran disahkan.Anda akan mendapat pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

    Laman ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan terpakai Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan .

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

      Tiada pekerjaan pilihan ditemui untuk Coil

    Syarikat Berkaitan

    • Tesla
    • Airbnb
    • Amazon
    • Google
    • Dropbox
    • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

    Sumber Lain