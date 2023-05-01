Direktori Syarikat
    Chrysallis.AI is a US-based company that provides a metaverse learning platform using augmented and virtual reality to help marginalized learners in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. The platform uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to adjust curriculums to the pace of individual students and offers alternative education models that are specific to each student. The company's mission is to support marginalized learners with its "metaversity" and is geared toward cybersecurity for entry-level through advanced, and executives/CISOs/CTOs/Startups.

    https://chrysallis.ai
    Laman Web
    2022
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    156
    # Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Pendapatan
    Ibu Pejabat

