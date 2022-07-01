Direktori Syarikat
97th Floor
    We elevate people and brands we believe in, through creative and innovative digital marketing strategies. Day to day, we work with startup to enterprise clients, including Salesforce, Symantec, Pluralsight, O.C. Tanner, Dell, Nu Skin, InsideSales.com, Myriad Genetics, Qualtrics, Chem-Dry, Progenex, Citrix, Dr. Axe, Utah Jazz, Thrive Market and many others. Our offices are located in Utah and San Francisco.97th Floor started in 2005 and has been recognized as one of the leading digital marketing agencies in the world. We’re the only agency in Utah on the Moz Recommended List and we speak at industry conferences all over North America and Europe. We focus on building partnerships and lasting relationships with our clients. We believe in working with companies whose vision, people, product and/or services are inspiring. Our company culture is strong and the leading principle of our culture is that great colleagues create a great workplace. We strive to only hire and keep "A"​ players so that everyone in the company gets the gift of being surrounded by amazing people that excel at their craft. We never stop learning, testing and challenging ourselves and each other. We show our values through hiring, promoting and rewarding those individuals that demonstrate values such as curiosity, passion, innovation, honesty, selflessness, judgement, etc. We are winners and extremely competitive, but at the end of the day we are a close-knit team that does whatever it takes to help our fellow team members succeed. While we are winners overall, we never shy away from failure and more often than not, we celebrate failure. We believe that if we have the fear of failure in our culture, then our creativity and innovation will cease to exist. We empower each employee with autonomy, mastery and purpose.

    https://97thfloor.com
    2005
    150
    $10M-$50M
