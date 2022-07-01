Direktori Syarikat
360Learning
    360Learning empowers Learning and Development teams to drive culture and growth through Collaborative Learning. Our learning platform combines collaborative tools with the power of an LMS, enabling high-growth companies to unlock learning based on collective expertise instead of top-down knowledge. 360Learning is the easiest way to onboard new employees, train customer-facing teams, and develop professional skills–all from one place. 360Learning powers the future of work at 1,200 organizations, including Toyota, Criteo, and Airbus. Founded in 2012, 360Learning has raised $41 million with 180 team members across New York, Paris, and London.

    https://en.360learning.com
    Laman Web
    2010
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    420
    # Pekerja
    $50M-$100M
    Anggaran Pendapatan
    Ibu Pejabat

