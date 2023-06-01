Direktori Syarikat
10xAR
Bekerja di sini? Tuntut Syarikat Anda
Wawasan Teratas
  • Sumbangkan sesuatu yang unik tentang 10xAR yang mungkin berguna untuk orang lain (cth. tips temu duga, pemilihan pasukan, budaya unik, dll.).
    • Mengenai

    Flowtech is a leading catalogue provider of Fluid Power products in the UK and Republic of Ireland, with over 30 years of trading history. The company supports over 160 officially credited distributors and employs over 150 people who are dedicated to providing excellent customer service. Flowtech offers an extensive range of products related to Hydraulic, Pneumatic and Industrial sectors, including Quick Connect Couplings, Adaptors, Hydraulic Hose, Industrial Hose and Tubing, Valves, Fittings, Filters, Regulators, Lubricators and Gauges. The company's business philosophy is to exceed customer expectations through competitive pricing, reliable next day delivery, and optimised inventory levels.

    https://10xar.com
    Laman Web
    1983
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    126
    # Pekerja
    $10M-$50M
    Anggaran Pendapatan
    Ibu Pejabat

    Dapatkan Gaji Disahkan dalam Peti Masuk Anda

    Langgan tawaran disahkan.Anda akan mendapat pecahan butiran pampasan melalui e-mel. Ketahui Lebih Lanjut

    Laman ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan terpakai Dasar Privasi dan Syarat Perkhidmatan .

    Pekerjaan Pilihan

      Tiada pekerjaan pilihan ditemui untuk 10xAR

    Syarikat Berkaitan

    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Flipkart
    • Pinterest
    • PayPal
    • Lihat semua syarikat ➜

    Sumber Lain