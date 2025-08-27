Visi amati
Datu zinātnieks

Draper, UT

Datu zinātnieks Icon

Datu zinātnieks Alga iekš Draper, UT

$164,100

Mediānā kopējā atlīdzība

Visi līmeņi

Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Kopienas ieraksti

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

40 15
40 15

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

70 19
70 19

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

60 9
60 9
BUJ

  1. Kāda ir Datu zinātnieks alga Draper, UT?

    Vidējā kopējā atlīdzība Datu zinātnieks Draper, UT ir $164,100.

  2. Kāda ir minimālā Datu zinātnieks alga Draper, UT?

    Lai gan nav minimālās algas Datu zinātnieks Draper, UT, vidējā kopējā atlīdzība ir $164,100.

  3. Kurš uzņēmums maksā visvairāk par Datu zinātnieks Draper, UT?

    Vislabāk maksājošais uzņēmums Datu zinātnieks Draper, UT ir Ancestry ar vidējo kopējo atlīdzību $155,400.

  4. Man ir cits jautājums

