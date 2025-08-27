ZAR 516,676
Mediānā kopējā atlīdzība
Mediānā kopējā atlīdzība
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
|Algas nav atrastas
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
|Algas nav atrastas
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
How has AI impacted you at work?
I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.
I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...
Individuālās algas sarunas
Saņemiet samaksu, nevis tiekiet izmantots. Mēs esam palīdzējuši līdzīgiem cilvēkiem iegūt $30k+ (dažkārt $300k+) pieaugumu.
CV pārskats
Pārtrauciet pieteikties darbiem. Panāciet, lai personāla atlasītāji paši jūs meklē.
Kāda ir Datu zinātnieks alga Cape Town, South Africa?
Vidējā kopējā atlīdzība Datu zinātnieks Cape Town, South Africa ir ZAR 516,676.
Kāda ir minimālā Datu zinātnieks alga Cape Town, South Africa?
Lai gan nav minimālās algas Datu zinātnieks Cape Town, South Africa, vidējā kopējā atlīdzība ir ZAR 516,676.
Man ir cits jautājums
Vai šī lapa bija noderīga?