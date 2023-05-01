Uzņēmumu katalogs
Zennify
    Zennify is a consulting firm that helps companies improve their use of data and technology. They specialize in accelerating growth for financial institutions by connecting their data, applications, and people using cloud-based systems like Salesforce, nCino, and MuleSoft. They offer top-tier Salesforce consultancy with the skills of a large firm and the superior service of a boutique. They have honed expertise from hundreds of successful financial services projects and offer IP to fast-track growth. They also give back to the community by offering 1% of every project dollar to support it.

    zennify.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2013
    Dibināšanas gads
    351
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

