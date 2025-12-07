Uzņēmumu katalogs
  • Algas
  • Datu zinātnieks

  • Visas Datu zinātnieks algas

YourMechanic Datu zinātnieks Algas

Mediānā Datu zinātnieks atlīdzības in United States pakete YourMechanic kopā ir $150K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu YourMechanic kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/7/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
YourMechanic
Data Scientist
Mountain View, CA
Kopā gadā
$150K
Līmenis
L4
Pamatalga
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
5 Gadi
Darba pieredze
5 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā YourMechanic?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Datu zinātnieks pozīcijai YourMechanic in United States, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $150,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots YourMechanic Datu zinātnieks pozīcijai in United States, ir $150,000.

Citi resursi

