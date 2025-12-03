Uzņēmumu katalogs
Yellow.ai
Yellow.ai Produkta menedžeris Algas

Mediānā Produkta menedžeris atlīdzības in India pakete Yellow.ai kopā ir ₹5.29M year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Yellow.ai kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/3/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Yellow.ai
Senior Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Kopā gadā
$60.1K
Līmenis
-
Pamatalga
$51.8K
Stock (/yr)
$8.3K
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
3 Gadi
Darba pieredze
7 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā Yellow.ai?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Produkta menedžeris pozīcijai Yellow.ai in India, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība ₹8,064,901. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Yellow.ai Produkta menedžeris pozīcijai in India, ir ₹4,553,698.

Citi resursi

