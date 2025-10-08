Uzņēmumu katalogs
Yandex
Yandex Tehnisko projektu vadītājs Algas Russia

Tehnisko projektu vadītājs atlīdzība in Russia Yandex svārstās no RUB 1.47M year G14 līmenim līdz RUB 8.42M year G18 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in Russia pakete kopā ir RUB 4.14M. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Yandex kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 10/8/2025

Vidējā Līmenis
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas ()
Bonuss
G14
RUB 1.47M
RUB 1.33M
RUB 0
RUB 138K
G15
RUB 2.2M
RUB 2.2M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.56M
RUB 0
RUB 594K
G17
RUB 5.08M
RUB 4.33M
RUB 0
RUB 751K
RUB 13.46M

Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Akciņu iegūšanas grafiks

25%

G 1

25%

G 2

25%

G 3

25%

G 4

Akciju veids
RSU

Yandex uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

  • 25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Tehnisko projektu vadītājs pozīcijai Yandex in Russia, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība RUB 8,422,351. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Yandex Tehnisko projektu vadītājs pozīcijai in Russia, ir RUB 3,932,180.

