Akciju veids

RSU

Yandex uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:

25 % tiek iegūtas 1st - G ( 6.25 % ceturkšņa )

25 % tiek iegūtas 2nd - G ( 6.25 % ceturkšņa )

25 % tiek iegūtas 3rd - G ( 6.25 % ceturkšņa )

25 % tiek iegūtas 4th - G ( 6.25 % ceturkšņa )

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.