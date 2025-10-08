Full-Stack programmatūras inženieris atlīdzība in Serbia Yandex svārstās no $80.9K year G16 līmenim līdz $129K year G18 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in Serbia pakete kopā ir $82.7K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Yandex kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 10/8/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas ()
Bonuss
G14
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G15
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G16
$80.9K
$68.9K
$0
$12K
G17
$69.1K
$61.9K
$0
$7.2K
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
|Algas nav atrastas
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
G 1
25%
G 2
25%
G 3
25%
G 4
Yandex uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.