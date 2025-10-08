Full-Stack programmatūras inženieris atlīdzība in Russia Yandex svārstās no RUB 2.62M year G14 līmenim līdz RUB 19.09M year G19 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in Russia pakete kopā ir RUB 4.26M. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Yandex kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 10/8/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas ()
Bonuss
G14
RUB 2.62M
RUB 2.46M
RUB 160K
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.53M
RUB 2.44M
RUB 0
RUB 83.3K
G16
RUB 3.7M
RUB 3.34M
RUB 145K
RUB 218K
G17
RUB 5.71M
RUB 4.17M
RUB 926K
RUB 609K
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
25%
G 1
25%
G 2
25%
G 3
25%
G 4
Yandex uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.