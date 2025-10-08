DevOps inženieris atlīdzība in Moscow Metro Area Yandex kopā ir RUB 4.25M year G17 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in Moscow Metro Area pakete kopā ir RUB 4.01M. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Yandex kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 10/8/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas ()
Bonuss
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G17
RUB 4.25M
RUB 4.04M
RUB 0
RUB 213K
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
|Algas nav atrastas
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
G 1
25%
G 2
25%
G 3
25%
G 4
Yandex uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.