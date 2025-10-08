Backend programmatūras inženieris atlīdzība in Kazakhstan Yandex svārstās no KZT 17.6M year līdz KZT 44.14M. Mediānā year atlīdzības in Kazakhstan pakete kopā ir KZT 25.43M. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Yandex kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 10/8/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas ()
Bonuss
G14
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
G15
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
G16
KZT 30.49M
KZT 25.14M
KZT 873K
KZT 4.48M
G17
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
25%
G 1
25%
G 2
25%
G 3
25%
G 4
Yandex uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (6.25% ceturkšņa)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.