Uzņēmumu katalogs
WorthPoint
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu
Svarīgākie ieskati
  • Dalieties ar kaut ko unikālu par WorthPoint, kas varētu būt noderīgs citiem (piemēram, padomus par interviju, komandas izvēli, unikālo kultūru utt.).
    • Par

    WorthPoint is a company that provides resources for researching, valuing, and buying/selling antiques, art, and vintage collectibles. Their primary offering is an online resource for researching and valuing antiques, art, and collectibles, which empowers the antique and collectible industry by providing a steady stream of new data and quality information. WorthPoint's price guide is a comprehensive solution that gives users access to more than 300 million historical prices and more than 500 million photographs. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and is accessible on iOS and Android platforms.

    http://www.worthpoint.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2007
    Dibināšanas gads
    66
    Darbinieku skaits
    $10M-$50M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

    Saņemiet verificētas algas savā e-pasta kastītē

    Abonēt verificētus piedāvājumus.Jūs saņemsiet kompensācijas detalizēto sadalījumu e-pastā. Uzzināt vairāk

    Šo vietni aizsargā reCAPTCHA un Google Privātuma politika un Pakalpojumu noteikumi ir spēkā.

    Ieteicamās darbavietas

      Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta WorthPoint

    Saistītie uzņēmumi

    • Facebook
    • Dropbox
    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Airbnb
    • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

    Citi resursi