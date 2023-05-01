Uzņēmumu katalogs
Willow
Willow Algas

Willow algas svārstās no $24,477 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Cilvēkresursi zemākajā līmenī līdz $208,950 Dibinātājs augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Willow. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 10/10/2025

$160K

Datu zinātnieks
$114K
Dibinātājs
$209K
Cilvēkresursi
$24.5K

BUJ

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Willow on Dibinātājs at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $208,950. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Willow keskmine aastane kogutasu on $113,968.

