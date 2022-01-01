Uzņēmumu katalogs
Willis Towers Watson Algas

Willis Towers Watson algas svārstās no $19,281 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Cybersecurity Analyst zemākajā līmenī līdz $227,515 Risinājumu arhitekts augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Willis Towers Watson. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 10/10/2025

$160K

Saņem algu, nevis tukšus solījumus

Aktuārs
Median $123K
Biznesa analītiķis
Median $65K
Vadības konsultants
Median $90K

Produkta vadītājs
Median $107K
Biznesa attīstība
$46.5K
Klientu apkalpošana
$69.7K
Datu zinātnieks
$41.7K
Projektu vadītājs
$79K
Pārdošana
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Programmatūras inženieris
$54.1K
Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs
Median $120K
Risinājumu arhitekts
$228K
Kopējie atlīdzības pakalpojumi
$81.3K
Citi resursi