Western Governors University Algas

Western Governors University algas svārstās no $131,340 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Personāla atlases speciālists zemākajā līmenī līdz $154,400 Programmatūras inženieris augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Western Governors University. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/17/2025

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $154K
Produkta menedžeris
Median $135K
Personāla atlases speciālists
$131K

BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Western Governors University, ir Programmatūras inženieris ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $154,400. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Western Governors University, ir $135,000.

