Voloridge Investment Management
Svarīgākie ieskati
    Voloridge is a quantitative investment management firm built upon a foundation of collaboration. Our team includes award-winning researchers, skilled data analysts, cutting-edge technologists and financial professionals who understand that our success is due to the remarkable way we work together. Our team is made of relentless innovators on a quest to create value for our investors. We strive to operate at a high level of integrity and spend our days solving complex problems in a sophisticated quantitative environment.

    2009
    Dibināšanas gads
    145
    Darbinieku skaits
    $1M-$10M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
