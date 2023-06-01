Uzņēmumu katalogs
VIRTRA SYSTEMS
    VirTra provides force and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. Its products include V-300, V-180, V-100, V-100 MIL, and V-ST PRO simulators, as well as Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership programs. The company also offers V-Author software, simulated recoil kits/weapons, Threat-Fire, and TASER devices. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. VirTra was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

    http://www.virtra.com
    1993
    126
    $10M-$50M
