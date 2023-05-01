Uzņēmumu katalogs
VIQ Solutions
    VIQ Solutions is a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management. It operates in several countries and has two segments: Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The company offers various solutions, including speech-to-text engines, transcription workflows, and audio and visual content management platforms. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. VIQ Solutions was founded in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

    http://www.viqsolutions.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2004
    Dibināšanas gads
    751
    Darbinieku skaits
    $100M-$250M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

