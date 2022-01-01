Uzņēmumu katalogs
Vineti
Vineti Algas

Vineti algas svārstās no $36,246 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Produkta vadītājs zemākajā līmenī līdz $238,800 Produkta dizainers augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Vineti. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 10/9/2025

$160K

Produkta dizainers
$239K
Produkta vadītājs
$36.2K
Programmatūras inženieris
$99.5K

Tehnisko programmu vadītājs
$99.5K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Vineti, ir Produkta dizainers at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $238,800. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Vineti, ir $99,500.

Citi resursi