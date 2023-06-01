Uzņēmumu katalogs
Verge Genomics
    Verge Genomics is a biopharmaceutical start-up using systems biology to develop treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Their platform uses patient genomes, gene expression, and epigenomics to identify new therapeutic gene targets, predict effective drugs, and stratify patient subpopulations for increased clinical success. They are looking for individuals to join their team in taking on ALS, Parkinson’s Disease, and Alzheimer's Disease. They offer competitive compensation and benefits, unlimited vacation/sick days, on-site gym access, and free lunch. Verge actively seeks a diverse applicant pool.

    2015
    58
