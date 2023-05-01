Uzņēmumu katalogs
VAST Data
Svarīgākie ieskati
    • Par

    VAST is revolutionizing data storage by offering All Flash performance, scalability, and efficiency. Their File and Object Storage solution is engineered for unrivaled system efficiency and can scale to meet any application or capacity agenda. VAST's global approach to data protection and reduction algorithms deliver superior storage efficiency for structured, unstructured, and pre-compressed data. Their clusters build a global namespace from one shared pool of metadata and data storage that can scale to data center proportions.

    http://www.vastdata.com
    Tīmekļvietne
    2016
    Dibināšanas gads
    751
    Darbinieku skaits
    $250M-$500M
    Aprēķinātie ieņēmumi
    Galvenā mītne

    Citi resursi