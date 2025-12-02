Uzņēmumu katalogs
U.S. Department of Energy
Mediānā Projektu menedžeris atlīdzības in United States pakete U.S. Department of Energy kopā ir $153K year.

Mediānais pakete
company icon
U.S. Department of Energy
Division Director
Chicago, IL
Kopā gadā
$153K
Līmenis
GS-15
Pamatalga
$153K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
1 Gads
Darba pieredze
9 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā U.S. Department of Energy?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Algas nav atrastas
BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Projektu menedžeris pozīcijai U.S. Department of Energy in United States, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība $200,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots U.S. Department of Energy Projektu menedžeris pozīcijai in United States, ir $150,000.

Citi resursi

